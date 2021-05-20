Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,032 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

