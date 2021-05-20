Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $113.76 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.