Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $194.94 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $177.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.