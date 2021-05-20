Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,331 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.59 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.77 and a 200-day moving average of $319.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.