Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.69

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

