Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 191,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

