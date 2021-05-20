Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRTA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 191,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
