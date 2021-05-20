Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

