PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Hits $10.38 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $358,057.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.08 or 0.01158614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.12 or 0.09755044 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

