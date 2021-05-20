PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Up 1%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.59. Approximately 757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PureTech Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

