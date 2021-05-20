Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hostess Brands in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after acquiring an additional 215,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after purchasing an additional 148,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

