Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 684,745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

