Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Reduced by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

