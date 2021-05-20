Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Cut by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.52 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

NYSE:PXD opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

