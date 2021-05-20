Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $379.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.61. The stock has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

