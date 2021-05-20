Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Lifted by Analyst

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,363,309 shares of company stock worth $19,689,640. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

