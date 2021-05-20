qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 908,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

