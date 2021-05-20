qPULA Trading Management LP Has $580,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,163,238. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

