qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $266,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 369,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.21. 11,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,243. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

