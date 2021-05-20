qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $357,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,613. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

