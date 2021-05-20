qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $190.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

