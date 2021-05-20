qPULA Trading Management LP Trims Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

qPULA Trading Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 65.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 308,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,140,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.