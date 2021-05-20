Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

