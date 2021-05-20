Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of DGX opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

