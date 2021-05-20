Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on QST. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.29. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$50.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.