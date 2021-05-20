R. Scott Ramsey Sells 8,662 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:THC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

