R. Scott Ramsey Sells 8,662 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:THC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
