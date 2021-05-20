RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

RDNT opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RadNet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RadNet by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

