Ragnarok Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $7,921.85 and $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00412563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00217446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.01 or 0.00983960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034300 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars.

