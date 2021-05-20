RAI Finance Reaches Market Cap of $52.87 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $52.87 million and $3.38 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.49 or 0.00997077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00034784 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,236,970 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

