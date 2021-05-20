Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Analyst Recommendations for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit