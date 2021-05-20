Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

