Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL traded down $9.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.87. 4,649,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

