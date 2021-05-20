Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $1,450,547 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,426,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

