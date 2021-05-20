Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

RPD stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,266. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $1,450,547. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

