Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $97,673.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $97,673.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,620.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.25 or 0.06890972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $803.94 or 0.02029080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00524532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00176153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.00632531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00476851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.88 or 0.00448954 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,100,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

