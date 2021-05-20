Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0968 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $852.78 million and approximately $105.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00464646 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004852 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018316 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,812,645,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

