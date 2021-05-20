Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 5,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00.

Shares of WKHS opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,132,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

