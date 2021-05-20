Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 5,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00.
Shares of WKHS opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,132,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.