RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,094 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $571.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

