RDA Financial Network Buys 185 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

LLY opened at $196.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.