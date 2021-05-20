RDA Financial Network Sells 183 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $266.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

