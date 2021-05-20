RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,784. RE/MAX has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $652.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

