Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $24,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RDI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 15,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

