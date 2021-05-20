Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $24,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RDI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 15,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.