Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 2,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

