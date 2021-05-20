Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/10/2021 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/9/2021 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/6/2021 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

4/30/2021 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cogent’s On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. The company primarily benefits from its cost-effective operations, backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Low-churn corporate customers aid in generating cash flow with accretive customer connections. Cogent’s pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals, which helps it enhance margins. However, Cogent faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities also weigh on revenues.”

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 4,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Cogent Communications Holdings Inc alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,692,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,814,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.