Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce sales of $306.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $306.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 90,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 207,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,752. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

