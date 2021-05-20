RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 240.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $136,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

