Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

BDX opened at $242.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

