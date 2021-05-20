Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vuzix worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.