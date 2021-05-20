Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises about 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 32.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 338,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 172.51, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,276,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.