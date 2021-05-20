Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,691. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

FORM stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.