Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DYN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

DYN opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

