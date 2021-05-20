Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,985 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.